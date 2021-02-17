It would come as a big setback for franchises that only Bangladesh players will not be available for the entire season of the upcoming season of the IPL. Bangladeshi players will not be available from May 19 as they will be heading back home for an international series against Sri Lanka. That also means the availability of the Lankan players is in doubt. Reports suggest that the Lankan board is yet to confirm the same.

“Any (Bangladesh) players selected will be unavailable from 19th May or will leave before if any other series is scheduled during IPL window,” the BCCI wrote to the franchises on Tuesday night according to a report on Cricbuzz.

This could make things tricky for franchises ahead of the mini-auction that takes place on February 18. Franchises could now be hesitant when it comes to bidding for Bangladeshi cricketers.

This also means that Australian players will be available for the entire season and BCCI confirmed that.

“The last round of Sheffield Shield, Australia’s domestic first-class cricket competition is scheduled on 3rd April 2021. The final of the Sheffield Shield will be held from 15th-19th April 2021,” the BCCI mail said but added that “The NOC will be given to players selected for IPL from 1st April 2021.”

The English and New Zealand players will also be available for the entire season, despite the series between the two countries in June. “In the event of ECB Selectors wishing to select a player for the 1st Test v New Zealand whose franchise has made it through to the knock-out stages of the Tournament, but who is not featuring in the starting XI, the relevant franchise is requested to release such player early so that they can participate in the Test Match,” the BCCI advised the teams.