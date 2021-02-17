Indian fast bowler Umesh Yadav could have a dream week if a franchise picks him at the auction for the upcoming season of the IPL. On the eve of the auction, Umesh got picked for the Indian squad for the two remaining Tests against England.

Former Indian opener-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir reckoned that releasing him was a ‘surprise’ at the player retention. Gambhir believes with not many Indian fast bowlers in the circuit, releasing Umesh may not have been the right call.

“There are not many fast bowlers going around in the Indian circuit at the moment. You’ve got Navdeep Saini who is young, you’ve got someone like Mohammed Siraj, he can go hot and cold in T20 cricket, so probably releasing Umesh Yadav was the big surprise,” Gambhir said during an interaction on Star Sports’ Cricket Connected Auction special edition.

Once again, he pitched for Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. Gambhir feels Maxwell will bring the ‘x’ factor to the table and would help the franchise.

“You want someone like an X-factor, like Maxwell, and at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, where it’s flat and small, so he can have that impact. So, probably, they will look at someone like Maxwell,” he added.

Maxwell was released by Kings XI Punjab following a poor season. At the auction, Maxwell could fetch a hefty amount as he is a T20 specialist and a proven match-winner. It would be interesting to see if RCB place a bid for the Aussie.

RCB managed to make the playoff last season, but could not enter the final. They would like to go one step further in IPL 14 and for that to happen they have to play good consistent cricket – something that has let them down in the past.

