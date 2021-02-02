With less than three weeks to go for the much-awaited IPL auction, former cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra has made a big statement on Sunrisers Hyderabad in context to defending champions Mumbai Indians.

Chopra believes SRH has a near-complete squad and according to him, this would be the first time that a team needs fewer players than MI at the auction. Chopra pointed out that SRH should not have retained both Mitchell Marsh and Jason Holder.

“This is the first time I am seeing that a team needs even fewer players than the Mumbai Indians. They just have to fill three slots, including one overseas. They have kept both Holder and Marsh which I believe is wrong,” said Chopra on his YouTube channel.

Hyderabad has retained twenty-two players, including seven overseas professionals, ahead of the upcoming auction. They now have three slots that need to be filled and that comprises an overseas spot. SRH managed to make the playoff last year despite getting their season off to a poor start. The team came back strong in the second half of the league to secure a playoff berth.

SRH could not proceed further as they were knocked out by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the eliminator.

SRH: List of players retained David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh

List of players released– Sanjay Yadav, B Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Yarra Prithviraj

IPL 2021 auctions are scheduled to take place on February 18 in Chennai after the completion of the second Test against England.