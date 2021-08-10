New Delhi: It has been known during the Covid-19 era that the ball was always sanitised by the umpires if they were hit for sixes in the stands. However, it’s being reported that the ball will be completely replaced during the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, which will be played in the UAE.

A study has shown that there is a slim chance of Covid-19 spreading from the use of the ball but the Indian board doesn’t want to take any risk at all. Earlier, the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League was indefinitely postponed due to a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the bio-bubble.

“If the cricket ball goes in the stands or outside the stadium, the fourth umpire will provide a replacement from the library of cricket balls. The previous ball when returned will be sanitized with alcohol-based wipes and/or UV-C by the fourth umpire and placed in the library,” the BCCI circular reads as quoted by Indian Express.

Furthermore, ICC Executive Committee had earlier banned the use of saliva during the Covid-19 era. BCCI added that the players will also be prohibited to spit on the field.

“Members doing so must discard the soiled tissue paper securely in the provided dustbins,” the circular adds.

Moreover, BCCI will make sure that the players, coaching staff and the commentators will be transported from the team bus straight to the aircraft.

“The team bus drops the players straight onto the tarmac thereby avoiding the need for players to pass through the airport terminal building (and thus) preventing contact with other people outside the Bio-Secure Environment,” it further reads.

The Indian board is also contemplating allowing fans in the stadium but they will only be allowed to sit in the upper tier of the stadium. The IPL will begin on September 19 with Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.