After a humiliating six-wicket loss against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan blamed the batting for the defeat. Admitting that there was a lack of intent, Morgan reckoned the batting let KKR down in the important tie. <p></p> <p></p>"The batting let us down. We lacked a lot of intent throughout the whole innings. We were behind the game right from the get-go. Didn't put the bowlers under enough pressure. RR adapted to the pitch much better. We were probably 40 short which is a lot in a T20 game," he said at the presentation. <p></p> <p></p>Morgan also blamed the Wankhede strip as he felt it was not good enough and hence every time KKR tried to take on the attack a wicket fell. <p></p> <p></p>"The wicket today wasn't as good as it has been here at the Wankhede and that was a challenge in itself. Every time we tried taking an attacking option, we lost a wicket," he added. <p></p> <p></p>"Left us a lot to do at the back end, which we didn't obviously do. Clearer the mind, the easier it is (to play with intent). We want guys to play free-flowing cricket. It wasn't there today unfortunately," he concluded. <p></p> <p></p>However, Royals bounced back in the season with a sensational win over KKR to get their campaign back on track in the Indian Premier League. RR's million-dollar man Chris Morris and skipper Sanju Samson took responsibilities on their shoulder to guide their team to an important win. <p></p> <p></p>Rajasthan Royals moved to the sixth spot on the points table with four points in five matches at -0.681 NRR. While Kolkata Knight Riders have dropped to the bottom of the points table with just 2 points in five matches at a poor NRR of -0.675.