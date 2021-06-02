IPL 2021: BCCI Did Their Best to Put the League On There, Feels David Warner

<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Swashbuckling left-hander David Warner reckoned that although it was really tough to play under the circumstances we are living in, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) did all that they could have possibly done to ensure that the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) went on without any trouble but once the virus had breached the bi0-bubble, it was always going to be difficult for the BCCI to keep it under control. Warner further reckoned that the right decision was made to stop the IPL 2021 midway and reschedule it. <p></p> <p></p>"I think the right decision was made (to suspend the IPL). Got into the bubble, which was obviously going to be a challenge once we started moving, getting on and off aircraft," he said. <p></p> <p></p>"But look, they did their best to try and put it (the IPL) on there and we know in India that everyone loves cricket, and half the population would do anything to put a smile on their face and just watch that." <p></p> <p></p>Warner further went to add that watching Indians struggle for oxygen and seeing people a couple of times line up on streets to cremate family members hit visiting players hard during the Indian Premier League (IPL). <p></p> <p></p>"I think it really hit home when everyone saw that piece on the TV about what was happening in India with the oxygen," Warner was quoted as saying by Fox Sports. <p></p> <p></p>"You know, people on the streets lining up to cremate their family members and we did see that a couple of times going to and from the grounds," said Warner, who represented SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). <p></p> <p></p>IPL 2021 had to be suspended on May 4 after four of the participating franchises were affected by the virus. <p></p> <p></p>The remaining 31 of the 60 matches will be played in UAE during September-October just prior to T20 World Cup. <p></p>Warner said the scenes in India were terrifying. <p></p> <p></p>"Open fields and stuff. You know, it was terrifying. And it was just really upsetting from a humanitarian point of view," he added before backing BCCI decision to suspend the tournament. <p></p> <p></p>The left-handed batsman, who was removed from SRH captaincy which went to New Zealand's Kane Williamson said they had to rush out of India once things went out of control. <p></p> <p></p>"It was challenging. We had to get out of there ASAP (as soon as possible)," he said further. <p></p> <p></p>"We were there (in the Maldives) with other people and they were there for the same reasons -- getting out of India, trying to get to their countries as well because pretty much everyone was locked out of their country who had been into India," he said. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;