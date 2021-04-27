Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee has followed the footsteps of Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Pat Cummins and has decided to donate 1 BitCoin towards Crypto Relief to help India battle oxygen deficiency. The second wave of Covid-19 has hit India hard as more than 3,00,000 cases are getting reported on a daily basis.

Furthermore, the hospitals don’t have enough oxygen to treat the Covid-19 patients and the situation is deteriorating with every single day.

Brett Lee took to Twitter to share his donation.

Here is his post.

https://twitter.com/BrettLee_58/status/1387017917376516102?s=20

Earlier, KKR fast bowler Pat Cummins had decided to donate $50,000 to PM Cares fund to help India battle Covid-19. Cummins had become the first cricketer to donate generously in the fight against coronavirus during the second wave. Thus, Lee praised Cummins for taking the initiative towards the noble cause and he has also followed suit.

