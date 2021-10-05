<strong>Sharjah:</strong> Ahead of the crucial match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday, ex-West Indies cricketer Brian Lara reckoned the defending champions have a better chance of winning and believe their fast bowlers give them the edge. Lara specifically mentioned Jasprit Bumrah's form being the decisive factor. <p></p> <p></p>"Reason for picking MI is because of their bowling. Jasprit Bumrah and company seem to have gotten the memo of how to bowl in Sharjah," Brian Lara wrote. <p></p> <p></p>He also reckoned that Mumbai's chances of defending the title are slim even if they win the remaining games. He also reminded fans how Sharjah has been a nightmare for batters. <p></p> <p></p>"MI's chances of defending their title even is slim, even if they win their remaining two games. This should be an interesting encounter in Sharjah, which has been a nightmare for batsmen," he wrote further on a Facebook page. <p></p> <p></p>The five-time champions were aiming for a hat-trick, which would be a first in the tournament's 14-year-history, but poor show by their batsmen has led the team down. <p></p> <p></p>The equation is simple for both teams. They have to not only win both their matches but also have to win big so that their poor net run-rates are taken care of. Royals currently have a net run-rate of -0.337 and MI, after a poor batting show against Delhi Capitals, are seventh at -0.453. The loser on Tuesday will be out of the tournament but then KKR is already on 14 points with a positive NRR of +0.294. <p></p><h2>Probable Playing XIs</h2> <p></p><strong>Rajasthan Royals:</strong> Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C/wk), Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Mayank Markande, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi/Akash Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Mumbai Indians:</strong> Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar/Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;