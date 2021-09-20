Dubai: The Indian Premier League, which is one of the most popular and widely followed T20 leagues in the world, is not being broadcasted in Afghanistan. It is reported that the reason is ‘anti-Islam contents’ that could be aired during the programming. Taliban-controlled Afghanistan has now banned most forms of entertainment like movies, sports. In what could be called a bizarre move, the Taliban has also banned all women from taking part in any sports.

Afghanistan national ? ? will not broadcast the @IPL as usual as it was reportedly banned to live the matches resumed tonight due to possible anti-islam contents, girls dancing & the attendence of barred hair women in the ? by Islamic Emirates of the Taliban. #CSKvMI pic.twitter.com/dmPZ3rrKn6 M.ibrahim Momand (@IbrahimReporter) September 19, 2021

Over the last few years, Afghanistan Cricket has come up the ranks fighting odds. Today, Afghanistan has players who are popular across the cricketing fraternity-like Rashid Khan, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman among others. The game has become very popular in Afghanistan and hence one would feel hurt as a fan that they cannot watch the lucrative league.

Afghanistan is scheduled to feature in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Rashid Khan, who was named the captain of the side, decided to step down as the skipper.