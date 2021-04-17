It was a double-whammy for CSK as celebrations erupted in the Chennai Super Kings camp after they won their first match in IPL 2021 over Punjab Kings by six wickets on Friday. There was another reason for the celebration and that was for CSK skipper playing his 200th match for the franchise – becoming the first player in IPL to do so.

Dhoni cut a cake as his colleagues beside him egged him on. He is a superstar in that camp and that was evident once again in the fag end of his career.

Here is how CSK celebrated Dhoni’s 200th:

A treat to Thala on his 200th and icing on the cake for all of us! #Thala200 #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/ErkDrHewdZ Chennai Super Kings – Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) April 17, 2021

After missing out on the playoffs last season, CSK would like to put up a better show in India this time. Dhoni would play a key role if that has to happen.

Dhoni, who has played 206 matches in the IPL, has featured for CSK in the tournament and Champions League T20. He has made 176 appearances for CSK in the IPL besides making 24 outings for the side in the Champions League T20 tournament.

The former India captain also represented Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) 30 IPL matches in the 2016-17 seasons when CSK was serving a two-year ban from the cash-rich league.

The 39-year-old, who has led CSK to three IPL titles, is at the eighth spot in the list of leading run-getters in IPL, with 4,632 runs (4,058 for CSK).

Dhoni also holds the record of hitting the maximum number of sixes by an Indian batsman in the IPL. He has so far smashed 216 sixes (besides 313 fours), one more than Rohit Sharma.