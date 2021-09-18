<strong>Dubai, Sep 18: </strong>The second phase of IPL 2021 will see defending champions Mumbai Indians resuming their campaign against arch rivals Chennai Super Kings in the opener on Sunday. <span class="dp-bl mg-t-10">The two sides have produced some exciting encounters in the past as </span><span class="dp-bl mg-t-10">MI went onto beat CSK in the last encounter between the two sides. It was all thanks to Kieron Pollard's incredible 87-run unbeaten innings in just 34 balls.</span> <p></p> <p></p>CSK are second on the points table with five wins from seven matches - 10 points - MI are fourth with four wins -- eight points -- from seven games. <p></p> <p></p>MI have often started slowly, but they have ramped up their performance towards the end of the tournament. <p></p> <p></p>In the ongoing season, they seemed to have got into dominating phase in the sixth and seventh matches but then Covid-19 brought the tournament to a halt. <p></p> <p></p>MI's two key Indian players -- Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah -- have just returned from the Test series against England and how quickly they acclimatise to conditions is going to have a bearing on the performance of their team. <p></p> <p></p>For CSK, Shardul Thakur will turn up with renewed confidence having churned out a match-winning performance in the fourth Test that India won at The Oval. <p></p> <p></p>CSK could have the edge as they will be rested and better prepared. <p></p> <p></p>Opening batsman Faf du Plessis will again be vital at the top along with Ruturaj Gaikwad. The South African batsman is the third highest run-getter in the league with 320 runs from seven matches at an average of 64. <p></p> <p></p>In the duel in the first leg, Mumbai Indians came out winners by four wickets. Although CSK scored 218/4 in 20 overs in Delhi with half-centuries from Moeen Ali, du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu, MI rode unbeaten 87 off 34 balls to win on the last ball of the match. <p></p> <p></p>Knowing the power-hitting strength and batting depth of the two teams, a high-scoring match could be likely. <p></p> <p></p>The match and the remaining matches will also be a chance for Rohit to strengthen his credentials as a capable captain. <p></p> <p></p>A lot of focus will be on him as he will be against a team led by arguably India's best short-format skipper, MS Dhoni. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><em><strong>(With Inputs from IANS)</strong></em>