Dubai: Chris Morris, who is currently playing the Indian Premier League for Rajasthan Royals, named the toughest batters he has bowled to. Hailing Virat Kohli as an absolute jet, Morris called the RCB captain a genius. He also went on to praise David Warner, Kane Williamson. The last name he added to the list was Hardik Pandya, who he feels can be ‘scary’.

While speaking to the Khaleej Times, Morris said: “Virat (Kohli) is obviously a genius, he’s an absolute jet. (David) Warner has been really tough to bowl to because he also just takes you apart. And the person that I probably hated bowling to the most just because he was so solid and he is the nicest guy on the planet is probably Kane Williamson. It’s so frustrating when I want to get angry with someone because he’s such a good guy. Those guys are probably the standouts for me. And I’ll add one more to that Hardik Pandya. He’s so good, it is scary how well he hits the ball.”

The Royals would be taking on defending champions Mumbai Indians on Tuesday and that is an important game for both sides to stay in the hunt for a playoffs spot. The Royals would hope Morris comes up with a good show after not having delivered at his best thus far.

Royals currently have a net run-rate of -0.337 and MI, after a poor batting show against Delhi Capitals, are seventh at -0.453. The loser on Tuesday will be out of the tournament as KKR are already on 14 points with a positive NRR of +0.294.