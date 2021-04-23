Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has questioned Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson’s consistency in the Indian Premier League. Sanju scored a magnum opus knock of 119 runs off just 63 balls in the team’s opening clash against Punjab Kings. However, since then he has veered off the track. Samson once again got off to a start against Royal Challengers Bangalore as he scored 21 runs.

However, he couldn’t convert his start into a substantial score and had a soft dismissal. Samson has all the talent under his belt but he hasn’t been able to deliver consistently in the IPL. After scoring a majestic knock of 119 runs in the first match, Samson’s scores in the last three matches read as 4, 1 , 21. In fact, consistency hasn’t been Samson’s friend in the domestic circuit where he represents Kerala.

“If you look over the last many IPLs, consistency is an issue. He starts very well but it’s either nothing or everything. So your graph shouldn’t fluctuate this much.

“A good player’s graph always remains in the middle. If you look at Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, or AB de Villiers, who are all brilliant players, if they make 80-odd runs they don’t score 0, 1, or 10 in the next few innings but contribute with a knock of 30 or 40-odd runs. But if you look at Sanju Samson’s graph, either he scores an 80-90 or nothing at all. If there is so much fluctuation then somewhere it’s an issue of the mindset,” said Gambhir speaking to ESPNCricinfo.

There is no doubt that Rajasthan Royals relies heavily on the shoulders of Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and David Miller but the trio haven’t been able to come up with the goods. RR have played four matches and they have lost three out of them. Thus, the Sanju Samson-led is at the bottom of the points table.

RR will next face KKR at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on 24th April.