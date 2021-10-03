Abu Dhabi: Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni took a subtle dig at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch in Abu Dhabi during the post-match presentation ceremony at the end of the match. Dhoni reckoned that it was a bad toss to lose against Rajasthan Royals and even a score of 250 might not have been enough on the surface on Saturday.

“It was a bad toss to lose to start off, but I feel the Royals batters batted really well. Around 250 may have been about right on that surface (laughs),” said Dhoni at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“There was dew and the ball started coming on well, still you needed to bat well and that’s what they did. An ideal start in a tall chase where they took the game on in the PP. I think initially it was stopping a bit, which we saw with their wrist-spinners. As the innings progressed, it started coming on well, Rutu’s was an outstanding knock,” he said.

Talking about Ruturaj Gaikwad’s knock, Dhoni said, “When you lose the game, it can get brushed under the carpet but he batted very well to get us up to 190. The batsmen need to assess quickly what a good score is. In T20s, you tend to go hard and then realise it’s not a 160-180 wicket. They’ve done it well, assessed really well.”

Dwayne Bravo and Deepak Chahar missed the match against the Royals and talking about their absence Dhoni said, “Dwayne and Deepak aren’t here, of course, I missed them. Both of them are quite experienced. Once you start going after the bowlers, it paid off. We could’ve used the dimensions of the field better. Have to forget this, you can go through it in a tournament like this, learn what we could have done. The same thing can happen in the knockouts too, we’ve done it well, learning from each and every game. Don’t think we could’ve scored more than 190.”

Earlier, the 24-year old Gaikwad, slammed his maiden IPL ton in the match in a most thrilling way, hitting the final ball of the innings for a maximum. He raced to his hundred in just 60 balls, smashing five huge sixes and nine boundaries. However, the Royals were able to chase down the target of 190 with 15 balls still remaining in the innings, thanks to a brilliant 21-ball 50-run knock by Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top of the order that had set the tempo for the chase.