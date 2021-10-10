Dubai: MS Dhoni is not just a cricketer, he is an emotion! And that was evident when he hit the winning runs on Sunday against the Capitals to take Chennai through to the final. Easily the biggest crowd puller despite having stopped playing international cricket, Dhoni faced flak in recent times for his ability to not win matches for CSK. Dhoni allowed the bat to do all the talking as he bailed CSK out of a tricky spot in Qualifier 1 with a six-ball 18.

After the match, a CSK fangirl was seen in tears after Dhoni pulled the ball to take Chennai over the line. The young girl could not hold back her tears as she was being consoled by the woman next to her. The video is strictly for Dhoni fans. It is already receiving love and grabbing eyeballs.

Being a fan of MSD is an imotion! ♥#Dhoni @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/EZyYjLjRwS A n j u (@Anjuvj3) October 10, 2021

Admitting that it was ‘tough’ for CSK as a unit as they did not qualify last year, Dhoni thanked the support staff and the fans for all the support.

The CSK captain also went on to thank the fans and the support staff for being there for the cricketers despite a bad 2020 edition. “It was tough when we didn’t qualify last time. Emotions were high. Credit goes to the support staff and everyone in the team,” Dhoni said.