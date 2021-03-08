England all-rounder Sam Curran was the sole shining spot for Chennai Super Kings in the last edition of the Indian Premier League. The three-time IPL champions CSK had their worst season ever finishing seventh and the MS Dhoni-led side missed the playoff for the first time in history of IPL. But Curran made a lasting impression for them ending the season with a total of 13 wickets from 14 matches. He also impressed with the bat, amassing 186 runs including one fifty-plus score.

Back in India for the limited-overs series, the 22-year-old spoke about how IPL has sharpened his skills and developed him as a player. “It’s great as a player to be playing in that tournament, especially with the T20 World Cup in India, it’s going to be great preparation, great for us to keep developing in these conditions,” Curran told British media.

“Probably, in last few months, I definitely felt that I came back much better player from the IPL last year in Dubai. I was given various roles and got challenged in many different ways, which I really enjoyed,” Curran added.

Representing Chennai Super Kings in IPL, the all-rounder is back in India for the white ball leg of the bilateral series and will join Dhoni’s team for the marquee league.

“It’s benefited my game it’s a fantastic tournament players love playing and it’s great crowds India is an amazing place to play cricket and it’s the best T20 competition around.”

Curran, who had a good IPL 2020 both with bat and ball, takes pride in his own performance and feels the upcoming edition of T20 slugfest will help him to cement his spot in England playing XI.

“That’s what I pride myself on… I feel like I can adjust to different situations, so wherever I bat or bowl and things like that, I’ll be trying to go out there and show my skills in different areas of the game. It’ll be a great opportunity for me to try and cement my place in the XI for the T20 World Cup.”

Curran is also confident that he can bring his learnings of IPL into the England set-up.

“IPL is a very competitive tournament so there’s definitely things I’ve learnt in the IPL that I’m going to hopefully bring into the England setup, but then again I learned things of England set-up that I can bring into the IPL. So yeah, they both complement each other,” he added.

He gave clear indication that he might skip the home Test series against New Zealand starting June 2, provided Chennai Super Kings play the IPL final on May 30. With the ongoing debate in England about England players choosing IPL over Test matches, Curran’s statement was like a reality check for the English cricket establishment.

“Obviously you have to see how the IPL tournament pans out, if you missed the qualifications I presume you’ll be most likely to be available for those Tests,”

“But if you are in the final, it might be a bit different. It’s still quite a way away. No one really knows how it’s gonna pan out, so yeah fingers crossed. Will see how the IPL goes,” one of Dhoni’s main weapons gave an indication where his priorities lay.