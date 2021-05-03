Following David Warner’s axing as the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad and with him not featuring in the XI against Rajasthan Royals, speculations are rife that he may not even play for the franchise again. South African pacer Dale Steyn weighed in on the subject and opined. Steyn feels this is the last time we will see Warner in the SRH jersey and reckons there is a lot happening behind closed doors that fans are not getting to know off.

“I think this will be the last time we see David Warner in an orange army (Sunrisers) shirt. It just seems like there’s definitely something happening behind closed doors that the public are not aware of. It is strange that he’s not still part of the playing XI it would be understandable if they want to change ownership in terms of the captaincy for next season (but) he’s still a phenomenal batter,” he told ESPN.