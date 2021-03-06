Amid massive speculation, it seems the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League is set to start from April 9 and the final would be played on May 30. A report on India Today claims that the lucrative T20 tournament would be played in India across six cities. The six cities are Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai. Initially, the maximum city was not shortlisted – but the report claims that Mumbai – who were not shortlisted because of the sudden spike in COVI-19 cases – would also be hosting IPL matches this year.

60 matches would be played over a duration of 52 days and players would be following a strict bio-security cover in the pandemic times.

