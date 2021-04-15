David Miller's combative 43-ball 62 and Chris Morris' timely onslaught (36 not out) powered Rajasthan Royals to a dramatic three-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in their IPL match, here on Thursday. <p></p> <p></p>Opting to bowl, RR pacer Jaydev Unadkat took three wickets for 15 runs to restrict the Capitals to 147 for eight. <p></p> <p></p>Miller then anchored the Royals' chase but it was Morris whose blitzkrieg took Royals home with two balls to spare. It is Royals' first win of the season. <p></p> <p></p>The Royals were 17 for 3 in the fourth over and 52 for 5 at the halfway mark. They needed 58 from the last five overs and 12 from the final over. <p></p> <p></p>Morris ended the run chase with a six off Tom Curran. <p></p> <p></p>Royals' run chase was, however, in tatters as soon as it started. <p></p> <p></p>Chris Woakes removed openers Manan Vohra (9) and Jos Buttler (1) in a space of three balls in the third over. <p></p> <p></p>In the next over, Kagiso Rabada dismissed the dangerous Royals captain Sanju Samson -- the only centurion so far this season -- with Shikhar Dhawan taking the catch at the slip. <p></p> <p></p>Shivam Dube (2) perished while playing an unnecessary uppish shot at a length ball off Avesh Khan with Dhawan taking his 78th catch of the IPL. <p></p> <p></p>The same pair worked in tandem two overs later with Dhawan taking his third catch of the day after Riyan Parag (2) had miscued an Avesh Khan delivery. <p></p> <p></p>The Royals were 52 for 5 at the halfway mark and by then the asking rate has gone up to nearly 10 an over. <p></p> <p></p>But, Miller and Rahul Tewatia (19) kept the Royals in the hunt with a 48-run stand for the sixth wicket before Rabada came back to give the much-needed breakthrough for the Capitals. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier, a brilliant three-wicket burst from pacer Jaydev Unadkat helped RR restrict DC to 147 for eight. <p></p> <p></p>Unadkat (3/15 off 4 overs) dismissed Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane to trigger DC's top-order collapse from which they never recovered fully. <p></p> <p></p>Captain Rishabh Pant's blistering 32-ball 51, studded with nine fours, was not enough as DC could only post a modest total after being put in to bat. <p></p> <p></p>DC made a disastrous start as they were two wickets down for 16 runs in the fourth over with Unadkat dismissing the opening duo of Shaw (2) and Dhawan (9) cheaply. <p></p> <p></p>Shaw was the first to go in the second over, caught at backward point before Dhawan perished while attempting a ramp shot with RR captain and wicketkeeper Sanju Samson taking a stunning diving catch to his right. <p></p> <p></p>Ajinkya Rahane's (8) underwhelming IPL form continued as he offered an easy caught and bowled chance to Unadkat with a slow ball that clocked just 110km per hour. <p></p> <p></p>DC were 36 for 3 at the end of power-play but the slump continued as Marcus Stonis (0), foxed by a Mustafizur Rahman (2/29) delivery, checked his shot at the last minute to offer a running catch to Jos Buttler. <p></p> <p></p>The run rate started increasing once captain Pant came to the crease but still DC were 57 for 4 at the halfway mark. <p></p> <p></p>Once he had a full measure of the pitch, Pant opened up and hit four boundaries, three of which were consecutive, to take 20 runs from the 11th over bowled by Rahul Tewatia. <p></p> <p></p>Pant, in excellent form this year, reached to his fifty off 30 balls in the 12th over, with a four off Mustafizur but he was run out the next over with bowler Riyan Parag's throw crashing onto the stumps. <p></p> <p></p>Delhi were 88 for 5 then. <p></p> <p></p>After Pant's exit, Tom Curran gave some respectability to the DC innings with a 16-ball 21.