The Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise hit rock bottom on Saturday as they lost their third straight game on the trot. The one big question fans are asking is about Kane Williamson. Everybody seems to be confused why a quality player like Williamson has not featured in any of the three SRH games thus far. Initially, coach Trevor Bayliss said they do not want to rush him, but now fans are feeling puzzled.

After the 13-run loss against Mumbai Indians, SRH skipper David Warner gave fans an update about the New Zealand skipper.

“We have to speak to the physios, he’s (Williamson) coming along nicely and plays a big role in our squad,” Warner said during the post-match press conference.

Unable to chase 150, Warner reckoned that it is poor batting on their behalf because 150 is a ‘chase able’ score and one needs to play smartly.

“These scores are very chase-able, it’s just poor batting. If you get a partnership and have one guy at the end, you can chase down 150 easily. You just need smart cricket in the middle, we aren’t doing that,” he added.