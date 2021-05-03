David Warner’s sacking as captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad came as a shock to many who could not believe that a player of his stature could be left out of the playing XI. First the axing as the skipper and then he does not find a spot in the XI. Warner’s brother Steve has now reacted to the move. While slamming SRH for the move, he urged the management to get a good middle-order in place.

He posted on Instagram, “A bloke that has carried this team for years, your openers aren’t the issue. How about getting a decent middle-order that scores some runs.”

Warner, who led the side to their only IPL title in 2016 and is the fifth-highest run-getter in the tournament, was carrying drinks and that was one sight fans did not like. The sacking of Warner as captain came after SRH could manage just one win from six games.

SRH Director of Cricket Operations and their former head coach Tom Moody had told the broadcasters on the eve of the game, “Firstly he’s not going to be playing in this game and that’s purely a decision based on the combination. We’ve come to the conclusion that at this stage two overseas bat, an all-rounder, and Rashid Khan is our best combination. We looked at it very closely. Obviously Bairstow’s form and Williamson’s form are at a great height and we are very thrilled with the way they are playing and we had to make a hard call and someone had to miss out and unfortunately for Davey (Warner) on this occasion, it’s him. He’s been pretty good.”

It would now be interesting to see if Warner gets to play another IPL game this season or not.