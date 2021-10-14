Sharjah: Kolkata Knight Riders outplayed Delhi Capitals at Sharjah on Wednesday in Qualifier 2 to set up a clash with Chennai Super Kings in the final. After the loss, Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting admitted that this was the only game in the season where his side was outplayed. He confessed that the Capitals did not bat or bowl well.

“To be totally honest, looking back at this whole season, I think today really is the only game that I feel that we’ve been outplayed in,” Ponting said after Delhi’s three-wicket loss in Sharjah.

“We didn’t bat well enough today, we didn’t get enough runs in the powerplay, we lost wickets too regularly through the middle of our batting innings. If it wasn’t for Hetmyer and Shreyas at the end, we weren’t looking anywhere near 130 odd, so we’ve been outplayed and we’ll talk about that when we make it back into the rooms after. It’s disappointing for us certainly to finish the way that we have,” he added.

The ex-Australian captain also highlighted the two powerplays as the difference between the two sides. He also reckoned that the Capitals were 8-10 runs short.