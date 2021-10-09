IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Coach Ricky Ponting ‘Very Confident’ Ahead of Qualifier 1 Against MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting is very confident for the IPL 2021 Qualifier 1 against MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings. Delhi finished the group stage at the top with 10 wins in 14 matches to get an extra chance in the play-offs stage. Rishabh Pant and Co played dominant cricket in IPL 2021 so far and have already beaten Chennai Super Kings twice in the group stage which makes Ponting confident for the qualifier clash.

Ponting claims that the tournament has started for Delhi Capitals from the play-offs and feels that the upcoming matches will be completely different from the group stage.

“I think we should be very confident. We have beaten them twice in the league games, but as you know, the playoff games are completely different, and our tournament really starts now,” said Ponting.

Ponting also feels the defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last group stage game of the season has given his team a “chance to reflect” ahead of the playoffs.

“It was a disappointing way for the game to end, and for us to lose the way we did, but I am not unhappy about it at all. I actually think, it’s a really good thing because it will give the boys a chance to reflect and think about how we can improve for Sunday’s game. It’s a short turnaround, so you have to forget about things and start focusing on the next game,” Ponting added.

The legendary Australia captain further emphasized on Delhi’s performance in the crucial games against CSK, MI and RCB.

He reckoned that despite losing, the team played better as compared to the last couple of matches which they won in the league stage.

“A lot to like about the game, even though we have lost. I think it’s a step forward. If you look at the last game (against Chennai Super Kings), it wasn’t a great performance, the Mumbai game wasn’t a great performance either, but we still managed to win those games.

“If you look at it, we probably have played better tonight than the games we have won, so that’s certainly the way I look at it. It’s not about end results, it’s about the performances we were putting on the board,” he said.

The Australian batting great is optimistic heading into the playoffs.

“Prithvi played his best game tonight, Shikhar probably looked his best in the tournament, so there’s a lot to like about this group.

“As I said earlier, we have played good cricket, the challenge now for us over the next week is to play great cricket, and I think that’s just around the corner for us,” Ponting said.