The runner-ups of IPL 2020 Delhi Capitals unveiled their new official jersey for the upcoming season of the cash-rich league which is all set to start from April 9. Delhi Capitals rejuvenated themselves in the last two seasons and managed to qualify for playoffs under Shreyas Iyer’s leadership.

The franchise invited fans to their office in New Delhi where they launched the new jersey.

The new jersey continues to be dominated by blue and red. It is in a darker shade of blue and graduates to lighter tones. In addition to tiger stripes across the jersey, it also includes red tiger claws on the sides.

DC chairman Kiran Kumar Grandhi talked about the fans of the franchise who stood by them through ups and downs.

“Delhi’s fans have stood by the team through ups and downs, so it is imperative for us to make them feel special. To take the fan experience to a different level, we also organised a photoshoot for the select fans in the new jersey, just like we do for the players. We are glad to have given them a memorable experience. It’s also a very proud moment for all of us at GMR to see the group’s logo on the arm. We cannot wait for the league to kick off, I wish the team all the very best,” said chairman and co-owner Kiran Kumar Grandhi.

“The new jersey looks trendy, which is in sync with our team — a vibrant, young side ready to take on a challenge, and the tiger claws make a strong statement,” said DC director and interim CEO Vinod Bisht.

In the 2021 IPL Auction, DC did some smart business to acquire players like Steve Smith (Rs 2.2 crore), Umesh Yadav (Rs 1 crore), Ripal Patel (Rs 20 lakh), Vishnu Vinod (Rs 20 lakh), Manimaran Siddharth (Rs 20 lakh), Lukman Meriwala (Rs 20 lakh). Smith was a steal of the auction as the premier Australia batsman fetched just two bids in the auction ceremony,

DC will kickstart their IPL 2021 campaign against Chennai Super Kings on April 10.