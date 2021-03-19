The runner-ups of IPL 2020 Delhi Capitals unveiled their new official jersey for the upcoming season of the cash-rich league which is all set to start from April 9. Delhi Capitals rejuvenated themselves in the last two seasons and managed to qualify for playoffs under Shreyas Iyer's leadership. <p></p> <p></p>The franchise invited fans to their office in New Delhi where they launched the new jersey. <p></p> <p></p>The new jersey continues to be dominated by blue and red. It is in a darker shade of blue and graduates to lighter tones. In addition to tiger stripes across the jersey, it also includes red tiger claws on the sides. <p></p> <p></p>DC chairman Kiran Kumar Grandhi talked about the fans of the franchise who stood by them through ups and downs. <p></p> <p></p>"Delhi's fans have stood by the team through ups and downs, so it is imperative for us to make them feel special. To take the fan experience to a different level, we also organised a photoshoot for the select fans in the new jersey, just like we do for the players. We are glad to have given them a memorable experience. It's also a very proud moment for all of us at GMR to see the group's logo on the arm. We cannot wait for the league to kick off, I wish the team all the very best," said chairman and co-owner Kiran Kumar Grandhi. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">New season &#x27a1;&#xfe0f; New threads &#x1f499; <p></p> <p></p>Rate our <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2021?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2021</a> jersey on a scale of 1&#xfe0f;&#x20e3; to ROAR &#x1f525; <p></p> <p></p>Read more &#x1f449;&#x1f3fb; <a href="https://t.co/VuEr4zi3p6">https://t.co/VuEr4zi3p6</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NayiDilliKiNayiJersey?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NayiDilliKiNayiJersey</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YehHaiNayiDilli?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YehHaiNayiDilli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/RishabhPant17?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RishabhPant17</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ShreyasIyer15?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ShreyasIyer15</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/SDhawan25?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SDhawan25</a> <a href="https://t.co/idVCLl8Ivj">pic.twitter.com/idVCLl8Ivj</a></p> <p></p> Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) <a href="https://twitter.com/DelhiCapitals/status/1372801760218152962?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 19, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p>"The new jersey looks trendy, which is in sync with our team -- a vibrant, young side ready to take on a challenge, and the tiger claws make a strong statement," said DC director and interim CEO Vinod Bisht. <p></p> <p></p>In the 2021 IPL Auction, DC did some smart business to acquire players like Steve Smith (Rs 2.2 crore), Umesh Yadav (Rs 1 crore), Ripal Patel (Rs 20 lakh), Vishnu Vinod (Rs 20 lakh), Manimaran Siddharth (Rs 20 lakh), Lukman Meriwala (Rs 20 lakh). Smith was a steal of the auction as the premier Australia batsman fetched just two bids in the auction ceremony, <p></p> <p></p>DC will kickstart their IPL 2021 campaign against Chennai Super Kings on April 10.