Rajasthan Royals’ newly appointed captain Sanju Samson expressed his pleasure in leading the franchise for the first time. After finishing last on the points table in IPL 2020, Rajasthan decided to part ways with their then-captain Steve Smith ahead of this year’s auction. The 2008 IPL champions made a bold choice to pick Samson as their new captain.

Samson admitted that a lot of things are going through his mind but the 26-year-old primary focus is to keep things simple.

“I am very much looking forward to leading the Royals. Definitely, a lot of different thoughts are going through my mind, but I would like to keep it simple. I am happy to take on this role,” he said.

The wicketkeeper-batsman also claimed that it was very unexpected for him to be appointed as Rajasthan Royals captain as it was the lead owner Manoj Badale who asked him to do it.

“To be very honest, until last year, I never felt that I may possibly be the leader of the Royals. Our lead owner, Manoj Badale, told me that the franchise wants me to lead the team and asked me to take up this role,” the wicketkeeper-batsman added.

Like every other wicketkeeper in India, Samson has also been compared with legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the past, and now with the added captaincy responsibilities, the comparisons will only grow more.

However, Samson claimed that no one can be like Chennai Super Kings captain Dhoni as he will like to be himself.

“I don’t think anyone can be like MS Dhoni. I would like to be myself. Sanju Samson will be good enough,” he said.

Samson slammed 375 runs in 14 matches in the last edition of IPL in the UAE. The flamboyant batsman started the season on a high with a couple of blistering knocks at Sharjah but he lost the way in the middle of it and ended the tournament with an average of 28.84.