Dwayne Bravo has finally landed in India and joined the Chennai Super Kings team on Saturday. The star all-rounder shared an update with his fans who have been eager to know his whereabouts. Chennai Super Kings shared the video of what looks like his hotel room and has a special message for CSK teammate Ambati Rayudu. <p></p> <p></p>It is no secret that the two CSK stars share a special bond that has grown in the IPL, thanks to being part of the same franchise. <p></p> <p></p>In the video, he says Rayudu: "I'm here, my brother". <p></p><blockquote class="instagram-media" style="background: #FFF;border: 0;margin: 1px;max-width: 540px;min-width: 326px;padding: 0" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CMokd5iDY1x/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="13"> <p></p><div style="padding: 16px"> <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 40px;margin-right: 14px;width: 40px"></div> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;margin-bottom: 6px;width: 100px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;width: 60px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 19% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="height: 50px;margin: 0 auto 12px;width: 50px"></div> <p></p><div style="padding-top: 8px"> <p></p><div style="color: #3897f0;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: 550;line-height: 18px">View this post on Instagram</div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 12.5% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="margin-bottom: 14px"> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px;margin-right: 14px;margin-left: 2px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: 8px"> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 20px;width: 20px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 2px solid transparent;border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4;border-bottom: 2px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: auto"> <p></p><div style="width: 0px;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-right: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12px;width: 16px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-left: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-bottom: 24px"> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;margin-bottom: 6px;width: 224px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;width: 144px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><p style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;line-height: 17px;margin-bottom: 0;margin-top: 8px;overflow: hidden;padding: 8px 0 7px;text-align: center"><a style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px;text-decoration: none" href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CMokd5iDY1x/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl)</a></p> <p></p> <p></p></div></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Bravo would be expected to play a key role in the revival of the side which finished last in the season gone by in UAE. Bravo has been an IPL star - he has picked up 153 wickets in 140 games and amassed 1490 runs at an average of 22.57. <p></p> <p></p>Not long ago, in a video posted by CSK, Rayudu jokingly asked if Bravo was still playing. <p></p> <p></p>"Is he still playing? I don't know. I have been trying to reach out to him. I think he was pretty good at playing cricket; I don't know how he is right now, what he is doing. Just hope that he turns up here," Rayudu had said. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Where Rayu Bravo? The Bromance continues...&#x1f49b; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WhistlePodu?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WhistlePodu</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Yellove?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Yellove</a> &#x1f981; <a href="https://twitter.com/RayuduAmbati?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RayuduAmbati</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/DJBravo47?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DJBravo47</a> <a href="https://t.co/vONzfY0dhv">pic.twitter.com/vONzfY0dhv</a></p> <p></p> Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) <a href="https://twitter.com/ChennaiIPL/status/1373154626053152777?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 20, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><div class="sportskeeda-embed" data-src="twitter">IPL 2021 is scheduled to take place in India and it will start from April 9 with defending champions Mumbai Indians playing the tournament opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore.</div> <p></p>&nbsp;