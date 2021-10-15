Dubai: Kolkata Knight Riders with two wins from seven games were almost on the brink of getting knocked out, now, they are in the final and would take on the might of MS Dhoni’s CSK – life has turned for them and that is what the coach Brendon McCullum told his players ahead of the summit clash.

He said that players that there is nothing to lose and that is what makes them dangerous. He told the players to imagine the kind of stories they would have to tell others if they won the coveted title.

While McCullum was speaking, the players stood in a circle hearing him. The social media handle of KKR posted the clip and captioned it as: “Tonight’s our tryst with destiny.”

KKR would rely heavily on their spinners who are in brilliant form.