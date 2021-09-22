Dubai: Young Kartik Tyagi came up with the goods on Tuesday night in Dubai as he helped Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings in a last-over thriller. With four runs to win for Punjab Kings, Tyagi dismissed Nicholas Pooran (32) and Deepak Hooda (0) and gave away only one run to snatch the win for his team from the jaws of defeat. With the win, the Royals edge Kolkata to regain the fifth spot in the points table and keep their playoffs hopes alive.

Thanks to his brilliant spell of fast bowling, Tyagi was awarded the man of the match. Tyagi, who missed the India leg of the IPL due to an injury, said this feels really good to be back. He also added that he had the belief that the game could turn around as that happens often in the shortest format.

“I was injured during the India leg of the IPL and by the time I got fit, the tournament was suspended. Felt sad. So this feels really good. I have been talking to people over the years and they keep telling me that things keep changing in this format, so I need to keep believing. I’ve always heard from everyone and also watched games in this format where strange things have happened. Today, I was fortunate to play a big role in something special. I was bowling a bit too short earlier, later worked on it consciously after getting a lot of feedback,” he said at the presentation.

Meanwhile, the defeat forced Punjab Kings to remain on the seventh spot with only three wins in nine matches. The Royals would take on Delhi Capitals in their next fixture on September 25.