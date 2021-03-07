It’s confirmed. IPL is returning home. After the last season was shifted out of India, the BCCI on Sunday confirmed that the ultra-popular T20 league will indeed be held in the country across six venues including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai & Kolkata hosting the marquee event. The season kicks-off with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking Royal Challengers Bangalore which made the playoffs last year in UAE.

The biggest change this year is the fact that no single team will playing its matches at home. They all will be playing at neutral venues. There are 56 league matches and all eight teams will play at four out of six venues zeroed in for the extravaganza. There are a total of 11 double-headers with the afternoon matches starting from 3:30 pm IST while the evening matches get underway from 7:30 pm IST.

Here’s the full schedule of the IPL 2021

After hosting the tournament safely and successfully in the UAE last year with all safety protocols in place, the BCCI is confident of hosting the IPL at home with health and safety of players and all people involved being paramount.

The fixtures of the tournament have been mapped in a way that every team will travel only three times during the league stage, thus reducing commute and minimising risk. The VIVO IPL this year at home will be played behind closed doors to begin with and a call on allowing spectators will be taken at a later stage of the tournament.