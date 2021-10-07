Abu Dhabi: Virat Kohli has been in sublime form in the UAE leg of the IPL. On Wednesday, he did not get among the runs and perished cheaply for four runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi. This UAE leg, he has got off to rollicking starts – but has then dramatically slowed down after the powerplay – and that has drawn flak.

Defending Kohli, ex-India cricketer Gautam Gambhir reckoned strike rates are overrated. He believes it is not possible for Kohli to score at Glenn Maxwell’s pace and still get the huge runs he does and vice-versa.

“Strike rates are very overrated. You can expect Kohli to have a 600-run season but you can’t expect that from Maxwell, and you can never have Maxwell batting at a [strike rate of] 120-125 and expect Kohli to be batting on 160. So both of them are different and it’s a combination of everyone that makes a successful side,” Gambhir said while speaking to ESPNcricinfo.

Explaining why Kohli likes to open and then anchor, Gambhir reckoned Kohli believes Maxwell and AB de Villiers is there to up the ante in the backend.

“(It) depends on the wicket and I believe the reason is Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers. He feels that those two guys can accelerate and he can play an anchor role in the second half, which he has done really well. That’s probably why he prefers to open the batting, get momentum in the first six overs and then continue batting while someone else from the other end can accelerate,” he added.

Meanwhile, RCB – who have already booked themselves a playoffs berth – lost to SRH by four runs. RCB still has a game to go and is placed third in the points table.