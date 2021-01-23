Former cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir revealed that he was surprised by the decision of the Kolkata Knight Riders management to retain wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav. Gambhir was surprised as the franchise did not play him enough during the last season in UAE. The former cricketer said that he wants to see the wrist-spinner play where he gets an opportunity.

“I am a little surprised about Kuldeep Yadav being retained because he did not get the opportunities. I would have wanted to see Kuldeep Yadav go to a franchise where he gets an opportunity to play,” Gambhir told during Star Sports’ show Cricket Connected.

“Because if you are playing for India and not part of your franchise’s playing XI, it is somewhere or the other be harmful to your career,” he added.

Adding further, he said, now that they have retained him, he should get his chances and feels if Kuldeep was released, then a lot of teams would have gone for him in the franchise.

“Now that you have retained him, they should play him. Otherwise, I feel Kuldeep Yadav should have himself said that if he is not in their scheme of things, he should be given an opportunity to go and play somewhere else,” he added.

“If Kuldeep Yadav had come into the auction, a lot of franchises would have gone for him,” he signed off.

Kuldeep – who was a part of the Indian touring side to Australia – did not get to feature in the Tests despite multiple injury concerns to the side. Surely, his stocks are on the downward spiral/

It would be interesting to see if he gets to play for India in the upcoming Tests versus England or not.