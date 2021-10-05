Sharjah: Ahead of the crucial Mumbai Indians versus Rajasthan Royals game on Tuesday, MI allrounder Hardik Pandya warned the opposition by reminiscing his 60* off 21 balls in Abu Dhabi in 2020. He got these runs against the Royals and helped his side win the match. While speaking to MI’s social media platforms, Pandya said that when he gets the opportunity he feels it is his day.

Pandya said: “I think I went to bat in that game in the 12th over. We had just lost a couple of wickets. Saurabh was batting well, so initially, I took my time. There was a chance that was put down. When I get an opportunity, I genuinely have the feeling that it’s my day.”

One thing for certain, the Royals would have to take their chances. With the playoffs spot in the line, both teams would look to give it their all when they meet in Sharjah. It would also be interesting to see if Hardik bowls during the game.

Mumbai Indians’ mega-stars will be making one last-ditch effort to put their derailed Indian Premier League campaign back on track when they take on a confident Rajasthan Royals in their penultimate league match on Tuesday. The five-time champions were aiming for a hat-trick, which would be a first in the tournament’s 14-year-history, but poor show by their batsmen has led the team down.

The equation is simple for both teams. They have to not only win both their matches but also have to win big so that their poor net run-rates are taken care of. Royals currently have a net run-rate of -0.337 and MI, after a poor batting show against Delhi Capitals, are seventh at -0.453. The loser on Tuesday will be out of the tournament but then KKR are already on 14 points with a positive NRR of +0.294.