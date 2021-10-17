Dubai: Playing his maiden IPL, KKR star Venkatesh Iyer made a name for himself and his contributions at the top of the order were one of the keys to success for the franchise, who were languishing at the seventh spot at the halfway stage. Iyer, who is new to the stage, met CSK skipper MS Dhoni after the IPL final in Dubai and was extremely impressed.

Speaking to Insidesport, he said: “I could not talk to him, I was in complete awe. I just kept watching & observing him on the ground. He is exactly like what everyone describes about him. It was surreal to see him in front of me. He was so calm, so cool. From far I can make out how calmly he conducts himself, creates strategies that can change the course of the match. He is rightly called ‘captain cool’.

Iyer, who has been picked as the net bowler for the upcoming T20 World Cup would assist the batters and that would be a big opportunity for him to rub shoulders with the best of the game. He concluded: “I can’t describe, how happy I feel. I have been given this opportunity, I will contribute to the best of my abilities. I don’t know what future holds for me, I will just give my best whenever & in whatever way I am given a chance by the BCCI,” Venkatesh Iyer concluded.

India takes on Pakistan in their tournament opener on October 24. Prior to that, India would play two warm-up games against England and Australia.