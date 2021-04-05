With days to go for the start of the Indian Premier League, there is more bad news for the organisers. Reportedly, 14 members in the broadcast bio-bubble have contracted the virus. As per a report in Outlook, 14 personnel of the Four Seasons Hotel where Star Sports World Feed Crew is staying has tested positive.

“Please check with the BCCI we don’t manage the Four Seasons bubble,” STAR Sports CEO Sanjog Gupta told Outlook.

“Star is concerned about their broadcast crew. If the ground-staff and event management team is getting Covid-19 infected the same can happen to Star’s crew. They have to closely mingle around with both ground-staff as well as the event team. That is the reason Star is very concerned about the situation”, said BCCI source to InsideSport.

This comes a day after RCB announced Devdutt Padikkal has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that the IPL is going ahead as per schedule. Despite the rise in COVID cases across the country, BCCI has said it will approach the Health Ministry.