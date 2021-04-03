It is not surprising that Harbhajan Singh gets ‘goosebumps’ till date when he thinks of Kolkata and Eden Gardens. A couple of decades back, a young Harbhajan – looking to cement his spot in the national side – ran riot as he decimated the Australian side to help the hosts win.

First, India who were bowled out for a paltry total were made to follow-on, then Harbhajan – on the final day of the Test – ran through the Aussie line-up.

Now, he is back in the city and would be a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise. It certainly is a big moment for Harbhajan – who was picked up at his base price by KKR at the auction.

“When we talk about Kolkata, I get goosebumps. Everything about the city takes me back, reminds me of Eden 2001. In Test cricket, I have always taken a 5-wicket haul. Even if I am not in form, if I go to Kolkata, I regain form. That’s the blessings of Kaali Ma and the love from the people,” said Harbhajan on Sports Today.

The 40-year old also hinted at how long will he continue to play IPL. He feels he will continue playing till he has the urge and the feeling to.

“Till the time I have that urge and feeling, I will continue to play. When that doesn’t come, I will say ‘I need to move on and do something else’, he added.

KKR could not make the playoffs last year in UAE and would like to change that.

KKR Full Squad: Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert, Shakib al Hasan, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Sheldon Jackson, Pawan Negi, Venkatesh Iyer and Vaibhav Arora