Former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop has heaped praise on India’s gun fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Bishop feels Bumrah has a great understanding of when to bowl what. Bumrah has a plethora of arrows in his quiver and he can trouble the opposition’s batsmen with his variations.

Furthermore, Bumrah is mostly right on the money in the death overs. Bumrah has an accurate yorker under his repertoire and he is known to breathe down the neck of the opposition batsmen. Moreover, Bumrah is guile in his approach and he can also vary his pace.

Ian Bishop said while speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, “He has had at periods when he has not been at his best and he has gone for runs. So it’s not like he is invincible,” he said.

“But he has such a great understanding on when to bowl what – those slower balls, those off-cutters when he goes for yorkers when he pulls his lengths back,” he added.

“That is similar to what Bhuvneshwar Kumar at his best can do when he is in good rhythm, and he is thinking through.

“Maybe not as good as Bumrah, but close. Jasprit is amazing when he is in control. I cannot imagine how please Team India and Mumbai Indians are that guys is fit to play across all formats,” Bishop signed off.

Bumrah was once again at his best against Sunrisers Hyderabad as he returned with figures of 1-14 in his quota of four overs. This was the fourth time in Bumrah’s IPL career when he didn’t even concede a boundary in his allotted four overs.

Bumrah has scalped three wickets in three matches at an average of 22.67 in the ongoing season. The fast bowler has bowled with an impressive economy rate of 5.67 in the first three matches and he has played a key role in the success of the team.