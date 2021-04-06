English all-rounder Jofra Archer has jumped to teammate Moeen Ali’s defense after controversial Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen’s sharp comment on the CSK player. Ahead of the IPL, CSK’s new recruit Ali reportedly requested the management to not feature an alcohol brand on his jersey as he practices Muslim.

Archer lashed out at Taslima and reckoned she was out of her mind and hence asked if she was doing okay.

“If Moeen Ali were not stuck with cricket, he would have gone to Syria to join ISIS,” Nasreen wrote, inviting criticism from the cricket fraternity.

Archer responded by wondering what was wrong with the author. “Are you okay ? I don’t think you’re okay,” Archer said while quoting Nasreen’s tweet.