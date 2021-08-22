Dubai: We are less than a month away from the start of the second phase of the Indian Premier League. The extravaganza is all set to start on September 19 and the excitement is palpable among fans on social media. Some teams have already reached UAE and have started their preparations as well. While many big names are set to miss the remainder of the tournament due to various reasons, there are some who have pulled out of the T20 event.

Here are the players who have pulled out of the upcoming second phase of the IPL:

Jos Buttler: One of the best players from Rajasthan Royals will not be in action and that would be a big setback for the franchise. He has pulled out due to the birth of his second child. His wife Louise and he are expecting a second child and the cricketer has opted to be beside his wife during that time. Buttler had scored 254 runs in 65 matches in IPL 2021 with a strike rate of 153.01.

Pat Cummins: The Australian pacer who is a key member of the Kolkata Knight Riders outfit will not be available for the remainder of the season in UAE as his wife is pregnant and is due to give birth in around September or October. Cummins had said confirmed this in one of the Q&A sessions of his official YouTube channel in August.

Adam Zampa: The Australian is quite a handy bowler in the T20 format, He is successful in this format because of his variations. Zampa, who was part of the RCB outfit, has made himself unavailable for the UAE leg of the Indian Premier League. RCB has already signed a spin all-rounder from Sri Lanka, Wanindu Hasaranga as a replacement.

Riley Meredith and Jhye Richardson: The fast bowling duo adds to Australia’s list of unavailable players.