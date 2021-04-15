Delhi Capitals have received a major boost ahead of their second game against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai as their gun fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has completed his quarantine and he is available for selection. Rabada had reached India on April 6, after deciding to skip the final ODI and T20I series against Pakistan.

DC posted a few pictures of Kagiso Rabada on their social media platform, Twitter as the South African paceman was seen practising on Wednesday.

https://twitter.com/DelhiCapitals/status/1382344380187619333?s=20

In fact, there were question marks on Rabada’s selection as he had travelled to India with South African teammate, Anrich Nortje, who was tested positive for Covid-19 however the DC’s pack leader has been given a green signal.

Meanwhile, Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the bowlers in the previous season for Delhi Capitals. Rabada had scalped 30 wickets in 17 matches at an impressive average of 18.26 and an economy rate of 8.34. Thus, the Proteas star had bagged the Purple cap for his impressive bowling performance and had played a key role in taking Delhi Capitals to their maiden IPL final in the history of the tournament.

Rabada had impressed with his ability to hit the blockhole consistently and had done a fine job for DC in the previous season. Overall, the right-arm quick has snared 61 wickets in 35 IPL matches at a fine average of 18.09 and an economy rate of 8.23.

Rabada is expected to replace Tom Curran in the final XI, who hasn’t been able to justify his selection. Curran had conceded 40 runs in his four-overs quota against Chennai Super Kings and he was taken to cleaners by his brother Sam.

DC had got off to a winning start as they won their opening match against Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets. The Rishabh Pant-led team will play their second match against RR at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai today.