Kolkata Knight Riders star batsman Shubman Gill claims that strike-rate is overrated as he feels batsman need to adapt to the situation of the match. Shubman, who opened the innings for KKR in the last edition of IPL, said that there shouldn’t be a fixed pattern to the game of any batsman.

Shubman was part of India’s massive Test series win against Australia Down Under and England in the home conditions but he is yet to make his place in the limited-overs squad. He has so far played only three ODI for India in white-ball format.

“I think strike-rate is kind of overrated,” the Kolkata Knight Riders star batsman told PTI in an interview ahead of the upcoming IPL.

“It’s all about how you adapt to a certain situation. If the team demands you to play with a strike rate of 200 you should be able to do it. If the team demands you to play at a strike rate of 100, you should be able to do it. It’s just about adapting to the match situation,” he said confidently.

“There shouldn’t be a certain pattern to your game where you are only able to play one kind of game and not being able to adapt to different situations,” he added.

The 21-year-old has so far played 41 matches in the Indian Premier League in which he scored 939 at an average of 33.54 but his strike rate of 125.2 has been under a lot of scanners.

Gill has not played any white-ball game since his ODI appearance against Australia in December last year but lack of game time is not something that is keeping him worried.

“I don’t think it will affect anything because we have almost 10-12 days before our first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (April 11) so there’s plenty of time for me to prepare,” he said.

The talented batsman further said that he is ready to bat at any position his team requires him to.

“I’ll be pretty comfortable and up for it whether the team requires me to bat in the middle-order or higher up. I’m up for anything,” he said.