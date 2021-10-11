<strong>Sharjah:</strong> In a video posted by Kolkata Knight Riders on Instagram on Monday, the big West Indian juggernaut, Andre Russell reveals the secret behind the biggies he hits into the stands. <p></p><blockquote class="instagram-media" style="background: #FFF;border: 0;margin: 1px;max-width: 540px;min-width: 326px;padding: 0" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/tv/CU4DX56BIP7/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="14"> <p></p><div style="padding: 16px"> <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 40px;margin-right: 14px;width: 40px"></div> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;margin-bottom: 6px;width: 100px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;width: 60px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 19% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="height: 50px;margin: 0 auto 12px;width: 50px"></div> <p></p><div style="padding-top: 8px"> <p></p><div style="color: #3897f0;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: 550;line-height: 18px">View this post on Instagram</div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 12.5% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="margin-bottom: 14px"> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px;margin-right: 14px;margin-left: 2px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: 8px"> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 20px;width: 20px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 2px solid transparent;border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4;border-bottom: 2px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: auto"> <p></p><div style="width: 0px;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-right: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12px;width: 16px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-left: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-bottom: 24px"> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;margin-bottom: 6px;width: 224px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;width: 144px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><p style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;line-height: 17px;margin-bottom: 0;margin-top: 8px;overflow: hidden;padding: 8px 0 7px;text-align: center"><a style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px;text-decoration: none" href="https://www.instagram.com/tv/CU4DX56BIP7/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">A post shared by Kolkata Knight Riders (@kkriders)</a></p> <p></p> <p></p></div></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Joined alongside with teammates, Shakib Al Hasan and Venkatesh Iyer, Russell says that everyday push-ups is necessary for his body strength to keep going because hitting big sixes on a consistent level needs regular work. <p></p> <p></p>"I would do like 20 to 30 pushups every day, just to keep up my body strength going, because hitting those sixes, 100 metres or more, I might do it for a couple of times a year, but hitting those sixes consistently, it takes consistent work," the West Indies all-rounder said. <p></p><div class="adHeight313">"At the point of contact, most of the time I try to make sure that everything goes to the ball. Some guys, they look to time the ball. They keep their shape, and they want the ball to go over the ropes. I want to hit the ball so hard that they end up getting a new ball," he added.</div> <p></p><div> <p></p> <p></p>Russell credited his six-hitting ability to West Indian powerhouse, Chris Gayle who advised the KKR all-rounder to hit the ball far back, over the fence in order to score a maximum. <p></p> <p></p>"I learned a lot of Chris Gayle. He said that I am afraid of getting out on the boundary, so I rather hit the ball over the boundary, like far back, make sure it's a six," said Russell. <p></p> <p></p></div>