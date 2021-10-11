Sharjah: In a video posted by Kolkata Knight Riders on Instagram on Monday, the big West Indian juggernaut, Andre Russell reveals the secret behind the biggies he hits into the stands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kolkata Knight Riders (@kkriders)

Joined alongside with teammates, Shakib Al Hasan and Venkatesh Iyer, Russell says that everyday push-ups is necessary for his body strength to keep going because hitting big sixes on a consistent level needs regular work.

“I would do like 20 to 30 pushups every day, just to keep up my body strength going, because hitting those sixes, 100 metres or more, I might do it for a couple of times a year, but hitting those sixes consistently, it takes consistent work,” the West Indies all-rounder said.

“At the point of contact, most of the time I try to make sure that everything goes to the ball. Some guys, they look to time the ball. They keep their shape, and they want the ball to go over the ropes. I want to hit the ball so hard that they end up getting a new ball,” he added.