IPL 2021: It Was Shocking When I Didn’t Get to Play in Chennai – Kuldeep Yadav

Kolkata Knight Riders left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav was left shocked when he wasn’t picked by the franchise in the spin-friendly conditions of Chennai in the Indian Premier League 2021. Yadav hasn’t been in the best of forms in the recent past and KKR decided to play Varun Chakravarthy in front of him.

In fact, the spinner from Uttar Pradesh didn’t even get to play a solitary match in IPL 2021 before the tournament was suspended indefinitely by the Indian board. Kuldeep feels he was ready to play in Chennai but he didn’t get his chance, which was surprising to him.

The wrist-spinner feels KKR team management didn’t give him a chance because of the team’s combination.

Kuldeep said while talking to CricTracker, “It’s hard to say that I mean (on being benched by KKR). Sometimes you feel you are ready to play but management doesn’t feel so. They think someone is better than you and they also think about the combination. These things happen in franchise cricket a lot. I thought I was ready to play in Chennai in IPL 2021 but it didn’t happen and it was shocking.”

Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal had recently stated that he and Kuldeep started getting fewer chances after the arrival of Ravindra Jadeja in the limited-overs team. Jadeja brings more balance to the team with his all-around abilities and thus Chahal and Kuldeep were not played consistently.

“Yes, it depends on what the team wants. Team combination matters a lot and I personally feel Jadeja brings a lot of depth in the batting. He scores both with bat and ball. So, it is always tough to choose between him and us.”

Kuldeep admitted that the last two years have been difficult for him as he is not getting consistent chances because of poor form. The spinner will look to make a solid comeback in the future. In fact, Kuldeep was not even picked for the England tour.

“I just think I should be playing more games because when you don’t do that, you tend to lack both rhythm and confidence. While being in regular touch, you are always high. Yes, the last two years were difficult and very different for me. I didn’t get a chance due to the team combination and sometimes you need to sacrifice your spot as well. However, some games didn’t go in my favour but you always need to work hard and keep the momentum going, your time will probably come.”