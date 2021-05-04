Amid the Covid19 surge in India, there is massive speculation over the future of the Indian Premier League 2021. The tournament has reached its midway stage and a postponement is likely given the current scenario. Following two KKR players and two CSK members contracting the virus, there have been demands of bringing a halt to the tournament.

The Board of Control of Cricket in India has thus far maintained that there is no looking back and the tournament will go ahead as planned.

But now, as per a report in InsideSport, a BCCI official on anonymity reckoned that the tournament could be postponed. There is nothing official about it.

“Though nothing is discussed officially as yet, but like this we have to postponed IPL 2021 as this menace has gripped the entire nation”, said a BCCI official.

Meanwhile, the scheduled KKR versus RCB match was postponed and now CSK has shown their reluctance in playing against RR on Wednesday in Delhi. Reports claim that the BCCI is planning to shift the entire IPL caravan to Mumbai to avoid the travelling of players.

“See, today’s game is postponed. The discussions have started on the way forward. We can’t comment right now. But the scheduling now would get very difficult. But my personal view is that it will not be right to risk anyone’s life in these circumstances”, the official further added.

Till Sunday, things were looking fine, but things took a turn for the worse on Monday when players, groundsmen tested positive for the novel virus.

It is going to be intriguing to see how BCCI tackles this situation with the nation reeling under the second wave of Covid-19.