Dubai, Oct 17: Kolkata Knight Riders coach, Brendon McCullum was in all praise for his side, as they went from 7th position to all the way to the final of the Indian Premier League. In a video posted by the IPL team from their twitter handle, the former Kiwi man is proud of the team’s performance and had a great time watching the Knights in play. KKR lost by 27 runs in the 2021 IPL Final as CSK lifted the trophy for the 4th time on Friday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

“It was a pleasure to watch you guys play. It really was. Loved each and every moment of it. And I hope you can look back at it fondly and say ‘that’s what it’s like to play in a cricket team that cares for one another’. I am incredibly proud of absolutely everybody in this room,” McCullum said.

The former KKR man is really impressed by the level of commitment shown by the team in the UAE leg of the tournament and he wants the boys to be proud of themselves for what they have achieved.

“The level of commitment that we have shown to play as a team but the crux of absolutely everything we have done for this leg of tour has been outstanding. So be very proud of yourselves when you walk out of here tonight.”

McCullum concluded by saying that the whole team can look back at the memories from this tournament with fondness. “Sure, we can all look back on at the KKR side of 2021. Was some pretty fond memories and it’s not always easy to achieve in cricket so, well done to everyone.”

(With Inputs From IANS)