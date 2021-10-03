Sharjah, Oct 3: Shreyas Iyer showed steely temperament while Ravichandran Ashwin compensated his poor bowling effort with a final six as Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by four wickets in an IPL match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Despite the setback, bowling coach, Shane Bond believes that the 5-time champions can still turn things around. He also shed light whether the Mumbai Indians will change their game plan ahead of the upcoming match against Rajasthan Royals at the same venue.

“I don’t think so (we’ll change the plan much). I don’t think the plans will change too much. I think our ability to strike, you know, for someone to turn a thirty into a sixty, eliminate some free balls that were given today and make it tough for the opposition. It evens things up here if we can execute pretty simple game plans, especially when it’s tough to bat and score. We have a couple of little areas we need to tie down,” said the former New Zealand pace bowler.

“We know we’re still in the competition even though we’ve lost today. We are looking at an opportunity to win the next game and hope it comes down to the last game for us. Look, we’re playing okay, we know we are not playing nearly to our best, but we’re still in the competition even though we’ve had five wins (overall this season). So, all going well, two wins under our belt and a few results going our way can change things,” Bond said.

Bond was happy with the effort being put in by the bowlers in terms of trying to defend low totals.

“Yeah, it was pretty good, I thought we had a chance to win the game. On a very tough wicket I thought the score around 145 would probably be a winning total which finally proved to be right. The bowlers gave us an opportunity to win the game. I think Delhi played well in the middle, put some chances up in the middle when the going got tougher and the way Shreyas (Iyer) and Ravi (Ravichandran Ashwin) played in the back end was very calm and composed. It’s a difficult wicket. I’m happy with the way the bowlers fought in the game.”

(With Inputs From IANS)