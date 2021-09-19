Dubai: Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians lock horns with MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in the resumption of the Indian Premier League UAE leg. The two sides have produced some exciting encounters in the past as MI went onto beat CSK in the last encounter between the two sides. It was all thanks to Kieron Pollard’s incredible 87-run unbeaten innings in just 34 balls.

Chennai Super Kings wins the toss and elects to bat first to put up a good score in the board and on the flipside Mumbai Indians will look to replicate their previous performance against the 3 time champions. The pitch is hard and the conditions are really hot. It’s a good wicket to bat, it’s green and lush. The pace bowlers picked most of the wickets on this track in 2020 and chasing can also be a good option.

CSK will be going on with Faf du Plessis, Moen Ali, Dwayne Bravo and Josh Hazlewood as overseas players and Mumbai Indians will be without the services of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya. 23 year old batsman, Anmolpreet Singh makes his MI debut.

“We will bat first, looks like I good wicket. Setting a target will be a better option. It’s the same for everyone. I can’t say if it’s a good break or not,” Dhoni said after wining the toss.

Kieron Pollard wasn’t sure about what to choose but he is happy that he lost. Rohit Sharma sits out today as he is not fully fit.

“We weren’t so sure, so happy that I lost the toss. Rohit is okay, he’ll be fine sooner rather than later, I’m just the captain for today. We started a couple of months back. Rohit misses out, Hardik is not playing as well,” Pollard said at the toss.

Teams:

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan(w), Anmolpreet Singh, Kieron Pollard(c), Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.