With 20 matches done, the Indian Premier League mid-season transfer window opened at 9 PM on Monday. The window would be open till May 23. This is a good opportunity for teams to asses their current scenario, look at their bench strength and then look to pick players from other teams. Over the years, the EPL-style window has not worked effectively for teams, but with the existing pandemic situation in the country and players opting out - some teams could use this window to their advantage. <p></p> <p></p>Here is all you need to know about the IPL 2021 Mid-Season transfer window: <p></p> <p></p><strong>What are the criteria or eligibility of players who can be transferred?</strong> <p></p> <p></p>A player who has played less than three matches would fit the criteria. <p></p> <p></p><strong>How long the IPL 2021 Transfer window last? </strong> <p></p> <p></p>The window opened at 9 PM on Monday after 20 games were played. The window will close on May 23. <p></p> <p></p><strong>What would be the duration for which the player is being loaned?</strong> <p></p> <p></p>It would last till the end of this season. Players who are roped in through the IPL mid-season window cannot play against their home franchises in the remaining matches. <p></p> <p></p><strong>How would the player be paid?</strong> <p></p> <p></p>He would receive his full fees from his home franchise, while the team that has loaned him would pay on a per-match basis. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Top Players Available For IPL 2021 Mid-Season Transfer From Each Franchise</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Chennai Super Kings:</strong> Narayanan Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Delhi Capitals:</strong> Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Ajinkya Rahane <p></p> <p></p><strong>Kolkata Knight Riders:</strong> Tim Seifert, Sheldon Jackson, Ben Cutting <p></p> <p></p><strong>Mumbai Indians:</strong> Jimmy Neesham, Piyush Chawla, Arjun Tendulkar <p></p> <p></p><strong>Punjab Kings:</strong> Jalaj Saxena, Mandeep Singh, Fabian Allen <p></p> <p></p><strong>Sunrisers Hyderabad:</strong> Mujeeb ur Rahman, Wriddhiman Saha, Jason Holder <p></p> <p></p><strong>Rajasthan Royals:</strong> Anuj Rawat, Mayank Markande <p></p> <p></p><strong>Royal Challengers Bangalore: </strong>