With 20 matches done, the Indian Premier League mid-season transfer window opened at 9 PM on Monday. The window would be open till May 23. This is a good opportunity for teams to asses their current scenario, look at their bench strength and then look to pick players from other teams. Over the years, the EPL-style window has not worked effectively for teams, but with the existing pandemic situation in the country and players opting out – some teams could use this window to their advantage.

Here is all you need to know about the IPL 2021 Mid-Season transfer window:

What are the criteria or eligibility of players who can be transferred?

A player who has played less than three matches would fit the criteria.

How long the IPL 2021 Transfer window last?

The window opened at 9 PM on Monday after 20 games were played. The window will close on May 23.

What would be the duration for which the player is being loaned?

It would last till the end of this season. Players who are roped in through the IPL mid-season window cannot play against their home franchises in the remaining matches.

How would the player be paid?

He would receive his full fees from his home franchise, while the team that has loaned him would pay on a per-match basis.

Top Players Available For IPL 2021 Mid-Season Transfer From Each Franchise

Chennai Super Kings: Narayanan Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara.

Delhi Capitals: Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Ajinkya Rahane

Kolkata Knight Riders: Tim Seifert, Sheldon Jackson, Ben Cutting

Mumbai Indians: Jimmy Neesham, Piyush Chawla, Arjun Tendulkar

Punjab Kings: Jalaj Saxena, Mandeep Singh, Fabian Allen

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mujeeb ur Rahman, Wriddhiman Saha, Jason Holder

Rajasthan Royals: Anuj Rawat, Mayank Markande

Royal Challengers Bangalore: