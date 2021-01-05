Amid massive speculations, India will be the first choice for hosting the fourteenth edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League. The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is aware of the complexities and challenges they may have to face during the pandemic.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the IPL Governing Council met on Tuesday to decide the road ahead for the 2021 IPL. After the meeting, the BCCI opened the trading window and has asked franchises to release players by January 21. The same report also claims that a mini-auction will take place – tentatively around February 11.

It would be interesting to see the players who are released by the franchises.

Reports had earlier suggested that the IPL will host a full-fledged auction, but that is not going to happen and a mini-auction would be held. The BCCI member also said that a lot of things related to the IPL will be decided depending on how the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament happens.

“How we approach the next IPL is dependent on how the Mushtaq Ali plays out,” a BCCI member was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror.

The prestigious domestic tournament starts soon and some of the biggest names in cricket will take part in the event. Players like Suryakumar Yadav, Sreesanth and Sanju Samson would be the ones to look out for.

Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Baroda, Indore, and Chennai – six Indian venues will be used for the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy.

In the 13th edition of the IPL which was held in Dubai due to lockdown in India – Mumbai Indians emerged winners as they successfully defended the title with an emphatic win over Delhi Capitals.