Virat Kohli is arguably the most lively character on a cricket field. From appealing to getting into a banter, Kohli loves it all. In the past, Kohli has been accused of pressurising umpires with over-appealing. On Tuesday New Zealand cricketer Mitchell McClenaghan slammed Kohli for appealing five times after Rishabh Pant was struck on his pads of Washington Sundar's first delivery. <p></p> <p></p>The umpire Virender Sharma raised his finger and a surprised Pant did not hesitate as he went for the review straightaway. The replays showed that Pant had inside-edged it and that forced the umpire to overturn his decision. <p></p> <p></p>McClenaghan, nonetheless, wasn't happy with what he felt that RCB was making an attempt to 'pressurize' the umpire. <p></p> <p></p>McLenaghan made his displeasure clear on his official Twitter account the place he wrote- <p></p> <p></p>"Disgraceful appeal not suppose to be able to appeal 5 times #RCBvDC" <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Disgraceful - appeal - not suppose to be able to appeal 5 times <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RCBvDC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RCBvDC</a></p> <p></p> Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) <a href="https://twitter.com/Mitch_Savage/status/1387083314809303041?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 27, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>However, Pant's 58* off 48 balls went in vain as RCB edged DC by a run to go top of the points table again with five wins in six games. They look good to make the playoffs. <p></p> <p></p>Kohli reckoned had RCB fielded well, then the game would not have gone that deep. <p></p> <p></p>"At one stage I thought it was getting away, but Siraj's final over gave us confidence and we thought he would manage a professional and clinical job. If there weren't fielding lapses it wasn't going to go this far anyway," Kohli said at the presentation. <p></p> <p></p>AB de Villiers was named the man of the match for his breathtaking 75* off 42 balls. His knock comprised of five sixes and three fours. At one stage, RCB looked in a spot of bother but it was the South African who bailed them out again like he has in the past.