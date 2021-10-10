Dubai: MS Dhoni is an idol for many young cricketers in India and across the globe because of his achievements. Once again, he has led CSK to the playoffs stage despite being in woeful form in the last edition. Ahead of the mega clash between CSK and DC – which is Qualifier 1 in Dubai – Capitals allrounder Axar Patel revealed what Dhoni calls him. Patel confessed that Dhoni calls him ‘Bapu because Ravindra Jadeja is from Saurashtra.

Referring to the constant chatter, he also reckoned Rishabh Pant has taken things to a different level behind the stumps.

While speaking to TOI, Patel said: “He (MS Dhoni) started calling me ‘Bapu’ because Jaddu bhai is from Saurashtra. And once Mahi Bhai said it on the Stump mic, my name had to be Bapu. Rishabh Pant has taken it another level on the Stump mic.”

Both Patel and Dhoni would hold the key for their side in the big match.

Chennai has had a good run up until now and has more experience at this stage and could help. At this stage, they have been 11 out of 12 times although losing three matches on the bounce wouldn’t have amused their all-powerful skipper, MS Dhoni.

Dhoni has a simple cricketing philosophy rely on tried and tested individuals who are battle-hardened and thus he has always punted on the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Dwayne Bravo, and Faf du Plessis.

On the other hand, the Capitals were the best team in the league and their 20-point finish at the group stage was an indication of their consistent performances which didn’t dip due to the COVID-19 forced break.